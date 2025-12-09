Euroclear could lose 16 bln euros held in Russia if Russian assets confiscated in EU

BRUSSELS, December 9. /TASS/. Euroclear has 16 billion euros in assets in Russia and risks losing them immediately if frozen funds from the Bank of Russia are expropriated in the EU, as planned by the European Commission, the depository's CEO for financial risks, Guillaume Eliet, said in an interview with AFP.

"If the EU's decision is interpreted as a confiscation of Russian assets, this will make Euroclear and its clients investing in Russia vulnerable to legal action and asset seizure. The depository stressed that it manages assets in Russia worth approximately 16 bln euros," he noted.

According to Eliet, the European Commission's assurances on guarantees to Belgium have not quelled Euroclear's fears about financial losses that could come after the Russian asset seizure.

"We have made it very clear that we still have concerns," the agency quoted Eliet as saying.

"What we are being offered now could be perceived, especially by international investors, as a signal that Europe is not a place for investment," the lawyer said, warning of a possible impending capital outflow from Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the confiscation of Russian assets being discussed in Europe would be an act of theft. Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko told TASS that proposals for a response to the possible seizure of Russian assets by Western countries have already been submitted to the country's leadership. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Moscow will not leave such actions unanswered.