WASHINGTON, December 9. /TASS/. Former US President Barack Obama forced the Ukrainian government to give up Crimea in the face of Russia’s push to take it back, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Politico daily on Tuesday.

"Every time I look at that map, I say, oh, this Crimea’s so beautiful. Wow. It’s surrounded on four sides by ocean. It’s only got a little piece of land to get to... the main [land]. I mean, Crimea’s massive," Trump said.

"... it’s four sides of ocean in the warmest part. It’s got the best weather, best everything," the US president continued. "And Obama forced them to give up Crimea."

The Crimean Peninsula is located in the northern part of the Black Sea and is bordered by the Sea of Azov from the northeast.

The US president said that Crimea "was the heart" of Ukraine.

"I have great knowledge of Ukraine now… you know when this conflict really began though? It was simmering for years, but, uh, when Obama gave up Crimea, that was a big thing," Trump noted.

"Obama forced them ...Obama did this. This is not [ex-US President Joe] Biden. Well, maybe he [Biden] was involved, but I doubt it. He probably didn’t know too much then either. He was never the brightest bulb. But you know, Obama gave away... he made them give it away," the US president added.

Crimea and Sevastopol returned to Russia following the March 2014 referendum held amid the coup in Ukraine. Over 80% of those eligible to vote participated in the referendum on the Crimean Peninsula with 96.7% and 95.6% of the voters of Crimea and Sevastopol voting for reunification with Russia, respectively.