EU eyes seizing Russian money due to depletion of national resources — economist

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The EU is trying to expropriate Russian assets to establish a stable financial flow for Ukraine, circumventing complex budgetary procedures and depleting national resources, an expert told TASS.

On December 3, the European Commission proposed an alternative to expropriating Russian assets: a 90-billion-euro reparation loan, which will cover two-thirds of Kiev's needs. The decision can be made by a qualified majority vote. It is also assumed that foreign court decisions, which could be part of Russia's retaliatory measures, will not be enforced within the EU.

"The goal is not simply to ‘take money away,’ but rather to establish a sustainable financial flow for Ukraine that bypasses complex budgetary procedures and the depletion of national resources, as well as to establish the principle of Russia's responsibility for the damage," Nikolay Gapenko said.

He noted that the plan announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reflects the EU's most radical wing, which seeks to exert maximum pressure on Russia and demonstrate unconditional support for Ukraine. "This approach is more widely supported by Poland and the Baltic states, as well as by influential factions in the European Parliament," the expert pointed out.

Belgium's concerns

The EU and G7 countries have frozen about 300 billion euros of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves. More than 180 billion euros are held in Euroclear. Belgium, where the depository is located, opposes the expropriation of Russian assets. Prime Minister Bart De Wever has demanded legally binding guarantees and risk sharing among all EU members.

"Belgium has previously expressed serious concerns, acting more as a cautious financial regulator than a political opponent. Its resistance will continue, based on risks to financial system stability, potential lawsuits, and reputational costs for Euroclear. Brussels will lobby as hard as possible to transfer the risks to the EU level," Gapenko noted.

He added that a split in the EU over this issue is possible, though manageable. "The disagreements are not fundamental, such as ‘whether to support Ukraine’, but tactical - about methods, risks and pace. Hungary, and less often Slovakia, may use this issue for bargaining," the expert noted.