North Korean leader offers condolences on death of Russian envoy to Pyongyang

SEOUL, December 9. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the death of Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The telegram was sent on December 8. "Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed deep condolences to the Russian president, the leadership of the Russian Federation and the bereaved family on behalf of the DPRK government and on his own behalf over the sudden demise of Alexander Ivanovich Matsegora, Russian ambassador to the DPRK," the KCNA reported.

"Comrade Matsegora was a close friend and comrade of the DPRK people who devoted his whole life to the development of the DPRK-Russia friendly relations for over 30 years," it added. "He said that the course in which the DPRK-Russia relations have developed into the present firm alliance is clearly associated with the devoted efforts of Comrade A. I. Matsegora who devoted his tireless passion true to the intention and will of the leaderships of the two countries," the KCNA concluded.