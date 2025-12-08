National projects must lead to creation of domestic technologies — Putin

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The implementation of Russia’s national projects must yield competitive domestic technologies, and simple import substitution is not sufficient, President Vladimir Putin emphasized at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"The outcome of the national projects and of the technological leadership initiatives must not be mere import substitution — we have discussed this many times with our colleagues — but the creation of original, locally developed solutions that are competitive on a global scale. That is precisely what we must strive for," the president said.

Putin stressed that "technological leadership projects do not exist in isolation but have systemic significance for all spheres of life." "Their results are essential for the successful implementation of our initiatives and development programs across all areas, specifically on the basis of an advanced technological platform," he concluded.