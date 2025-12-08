Royal Thai Air Force carried out airstrikes on Cambodian armed forces positions

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) carried out airstrikes on Cambodian armed forces positions, the office of the Royal Thai Air Force spokesperson reported.

A statement released by the Royal Thai Air Force stated that the operation was carried out in response to "Cambodia's military actions that posed a direct threat to Thailand's national security, the safety of border-area residents, and Thai personnel operating in the region."

"According to operational assessments, Cambodia had mobilized heavy weaponry, repositioned combat units, and prepared fire-support elements - activities that could escalate military operations ad pose a threat to the Thai border area. These developments prompted the use of air power to deter and reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect citizens," the statement says.

RTAF emphasized that all missions were executed with caution, targeting only military infrastructure, weapons depots, command centers, and logistical routes assessed as direct threats.

Earlier, the 2nd Army Area of the Thai ground forces reported that Cambodian armed forces had again opened fire on the border with Thailand, where the situation remains tense. The firefights occurred at 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. GMT).

According to Thai military statements, Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai positions twice on Sunday. The movement of T-55 tanks has been detected in Cambodian territory, and civilians are being evacuated from the border zone.