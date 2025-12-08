Mass Immigration to US steals 'American dream' — US vice president

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance stated that mass immigration into the country robs citizens of the 'American dream.'

"Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system," Vance wrote on his page on the social network X.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that around 25 million people had entered the country illegally before he took office. The White House occupant has repeatedly spoken in favor of tightening immigration policy. After his inauguration, he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency on the US-Mexico border. Trump noted his intention to carry out the largest deportation operation of illegal migrants in US history.