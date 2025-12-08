Thailand’s conflict with Cambodia is entirely domestic issue, says Thai prime minister

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has not informed US President Donald Trump about the recent conflict escalation with Cambodia, saying that the confrontation was purely a domestic issue between Thailand and the opposing side, The Nation daily reported on Monday.

The Thai prime minister also did not contact Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose country has acted as a mediator in the peaceful settlement since the previous escalation in July of this year. "They must not just tell us to keep enduring, to stop, or to act alone. That time has passed. If they really want this to end, they should order the aggressor to stop," Charnvirakul said, noting that he was not "concerned about the impact" of the conflict on trade negotiations with the United States.

The Royal Thai Army reported earlier in the month that a Thai service member had been killed, and another four wounded, in clashes on the Cambodian border. According to the military, Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions at 5:00 a.m. local time on December 8 (10:00 p.m. GMT on December 7).

On December 8, Cambodia notified the ASEAN Observer Team of another round of tensions on the border with Thailand and called for a full investigation into the renewed military activities.

According to the Cambodian Defense Ministry, the attack came after several days of provocations by the Thai military aimed at sparking another round of confrontation, the ministry noted, adding that Cambodia would remain committed to respecting all previous agreements on resolving the border conflict peacefully based on international law, which was why it had not responded to new Thai attacks.

In October, the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet, signed a peace deal in the presence of US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The document outlined further steps towards a peaceful settlement of border tensions between the two countries. The parties committed "to de-escalating tensions and restoring confidence and mutually beneficial relations" between the two countries.