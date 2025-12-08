Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian gymnast Melnikova

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s three-time world champion in artistic gymnastics Angelina Melnikova has been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

The website claims that she infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as publicly supported Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Melnikova, 25, is the 2021 Olympics champion in team event in addition to her two bronze and one silver Olympic medals. She is the world champion in all-around competition (2021, 2025) and in vault event (2025). Boasting fourteen Olympic and world medals on the aggregate, Melnikova is considered to be the third-most decorated Russian gymnast of all time.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.