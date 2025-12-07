Russia to reduce list of restricted trades for women in 2027

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The list of trades banned for women in Russia is planned to be reduced in 2027, according to the roadmap on implementation of the national business model approved by the national government, seen by TASS.

"Reduction of the number of trades not accessible for women’s labor. The deadline: December 2027," the document indicates.

Changes will apply to the spheres of transport and processing industry. Amendments will be made in the order of the Russian Ministry of Labor on the list of production facilities, work and positions with harmful or dangerous labor conditions, where labor of women is restricted.

The current list restricting women’s labor is effective since January 1, 2021 and comprises one hundred positions.