Russian security official to visit Vietnam, Laos, meet with leaders — press service

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will visit Vietnam and Laos next week, where he will meet with their leaders, the press service reported.

"Next week, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will lead an interdepartmental delegation on a working visit to Vietnam and Laos. Meetings are planned with the top political and military leaders of both countries, as well as with the heads of law enforcement agencies and other security forces. Shoigu will also visit some defense industry facilities," the statement said.