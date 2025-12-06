US armed forces learning lessons from conflict in Ukraine — Pentagon chief

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. The United States are studying the experience of using autonomous weapon systems during combat operations in Ukraine and learning lessons, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said when speaking at the forum organized by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in California.

"Autonomy is, we see it in Ukraine. We see it out where we're learning from that, the Army is learning from that," he said.

Artificial intelligence technologies will also play an important role for combat operations in the future, further to autonomous systems, Hegseth added.