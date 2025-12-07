MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian presidential special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has given several tips on how to make Europe great again.

"To resolve EU-made problems: uncontrolled migration, rising crime, de-industrialization, punishing energy prices, accelerating economic decline and ubiqutious censorship. Europe deserves better. Make Europe great again!" he wrote on his X page, commenting on a poll released by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s page.

The top Polish diplomat wrote on X that Dmitriev and US celeb businessman Elon Musk "want to partition Europe to dominate and exploit" it and asked what is to be done in this situation. The options included to surrender or to make Europe great again.