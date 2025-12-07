Russian forces advancing toward Konstantinovka from one more direction — DPR head

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. Having liberated the settlements of Bezymyannoye and Klinovoye, Russian forces are now approaching Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from one more direction, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"In the Konstantinovka area, the settlements of Klinovoye and Bezymyannoye have been liberated. This makes it possible to advance toward Konstantinovka from one more direction - from the east and northeast," he said in a video address posted on his Max channel.

According to Pushilin, fierce fighting continues in Konstantinovka’s southeastern suburbs. Apart from that, in his words, fighting goes on for Seversk. Russian forces are advancing toward Zakotnoye and Platonovka to drive the enemy off the opposite bank of the Seversky Donets river.

In the Krasny Liman area, Russian forces are fighting near Yampole, Drobyshevo, Yarovaya, Alexandrovka, and Korovy Yar. "Our units are advancing toward Krasny Liman from various directions," he added.