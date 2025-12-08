UAV attack repelled in five districts of Rostov Region, power line pole damaged

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces have repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in five districts of the Rostov Region overnight. A power transmission line pole was damaged, but there were no casualties, the region’s Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"Our air defense forces repelled an enemy drone attack overnight in the north of the Rostov Region, having intercepted UAVs in the Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Bokovsky, Millerovsky, and Verkhnedonsky districts. Nobody was injured. In the Chertkovsky district, power was cut off in the village of Mankovo-Kalitvenskoye and the Gusev and Maryany farms due to power transmission line damage. Electricity supply was promptly restored to the village overnight. Restoration work in the farms will be started in daylight hours," he reported via Telegram.

Slyusar said that the roof of a private house in the Lenin farm in the Millerovsky district was damaged. Information about consequences on the ground is being clarified.