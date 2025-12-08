MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 67 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the past night, air defense alert systems destroyed 67 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 24 over the Bryansk region, 12 over the Saratov region, 11 over the Rostov region, 9 over the Volgograd region, 2 UAVs each over the Kursk, Leningrad, and Tula regions and over the Moscow region, and 1 each over the Kaluga, Oryol, and Smolensk regions," the ministry reported.