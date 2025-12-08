Malaysia ready to help de-escalate situation on Thai-Cambodian border — PM

TOKYO, December 8. /TASS/. Malaysia is concerned about armed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border and is ready to help de-escalate the situation, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

"I am deeply concerned by reports of armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along their common border. <...> Malaysia stands ready to support steps that can help restore calm and avert further incidents," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The prime minister noted that "the renewed fighting risks unravelling the careful work that has gone into stabilizing relations between the two neighbors." He called on both parties "to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open channels of communication and make full use of the mechanisms in place."

The Royal Thai Army reported earlier that a Thai service member had been killed and another four wounded in clashes on the Cambodian border. According to the military, Cambodian forces attacked Thai positions early in the morning. The Royal Thai Air Force carried out strikes on the Cambodian army’s positions on Monday, targeting military infrastructure facilities, weapons depots, command centers, and logistics routes, according to a statement.

Thailand's 2nd Army Area also said that Cambodian forces had fired BM-21 rockets toward Thai territory. There were no reports of casualties.