Kremlin spokesman points to possibility of next US administrations revising strategy

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The current US authorities’ approach to security appeals to Russia, even though concerns remain that next administrations could revise the national strategy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Such concerns are always there. We know that administrations vary in their views," he noted, when asked if Moscow was worried that Washington could change its national security strategy so as not to take Russia’s concerns into account after a new US administration came to power.

"The way the new strategy defines priorities undoubtedly appeals to us. It emphasizes the need for dialogue and stable, constructive relations," Peskov added.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, the Kremlin doesn’t rule out that the removal of the current irritants could open up prospects for the two countries to restore relations, getting them out of "a fairly deep crisis."

"No one is likely to be able to predict here and now what will happen after the next [US] administration comes to power," he concluded.