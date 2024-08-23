Russian forces destroy French-made Crotale missile system in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian forces used an FPV drone to destroy French-made Crotale all-weather, short-range surface-to-air missile system worth almost $9 million in the Kursk Region, Deputy Head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"Fighters of the Aida team of the Akhmad Special Forces burned down a Crotale missile system deployed in an attempt to intercept our helicopters on a mission to deliver a strike on Martynovka," he said. "This system costs eight million euro ($8.9 million), and my troops used an FPV drone worth around 60,000 rubles (approximately $660) to destroy it."

In his words,"the adversary was attacking in many directions" on Thursday.

"In all, military units deployed within our zone of responsibility <…> destroyed eight pieces of military hardware in total today, including one tank and three armored combat vehicles," Alaudinov said.