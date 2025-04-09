US deports, extradites wanted for fraud through Interpol to Russia

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The United States has deported and handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies in Cairo an individual accused of embezzling several tens of millions of rubles from banks, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

"Today a transfer of an individual accused of fraud to the staff of the Interpol National Central Bureau at Russia’s Interior Ministry took place in the Arab Republic of Egypt. He was deported from the United States accompanied by an American convoy," she said.

Volk said that the offender stole money from banks from 2006 to 2007 in an organized group. The accomplices took out loans from various Novokuznetsk banks to purchase the same expensive cars. The group members split the money and used it at their discretion.

"The total amount of damage amounted to several tens of millions of rubles," Volk added.