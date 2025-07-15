Around 70% of fuel and energy companies to use AI by 2027 — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The share of companies in the fuel and energy sector using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will reach 70% by 2027, according to Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov, who spoke at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy.

"As part of the AI implementation initiative, by the end of 2024, nearly 60% of fuel and energy companies are already using artificial intelligence in their operations — nearly twice as many as in 2021. By 2027, the number of organizations employing AI will reach 70%," he stated.

Islamov noted that fuel and energy enterprises have become key consumers of domestically developed software. "Organizations in the fuel and energy sector are among the largest purchasers of software and radio-electronic products. In 2024, expenditures exceeded 150 bln rubles, with 90% accounted for by Russian solutions," he emphasized.