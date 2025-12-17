Defense Ministry take steps to limit increase of military budget — minister

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has implemented a number of measures to limit the increase of the military budget directly related to the special military operation, saving almost 1 trillion rubles ($12.4 bln) this year, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov announced at the ministry's final board meeting.

"As for the second part of the military budget, directly related to the special military operation, it has increased. But in this part as well, a number of measures have been implemented that have significantly limited this increase," he said.

First, the ministry has switched to a budget planning system which implies strict setting of priorities. Second, a unified treasury was created based on the core bank, Promsvyazbank, which centralizes all financial resources, ensuring oversight of their use. Third, a set of measures for continuous budget execution monitoring has been introduced, with the primary objective being the ongoing search for internal reserves.

"As a result of these measures, nearly one trillion rubles will be saved by 2025," the minister added.