Number of Cambodians killed in border conflict with Thailand up to 17 — top brass

HANOI, December 17. /TASS/. The number of Cambodians killed in the border conflict with Thailand, which has escalated since the beginning of this month, has risen to 17, up from the previously reported 15 fatalities, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing Cambodian National Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Lieutenant General Maly Socheata.

Since the Thai military launched its attack on December 7, 2025, 17 Cambodians, including an infant, have been killed and 77 people have been injured, the spokeswoman stated.

According to her, the Thai army's use of heavy weapons, F-16 fighter jets, missile launchers, drones, cluster bombs, and poison gas, as well as the invasion of a significant military contingent into Cambodian territory, is a clear violation of the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the fundamental principles of international law.

"The Ministry of Defense of Cambodia once again demands that the Thai military cease all acts of aggression, cease the dissemination of disinformation, cease indiscriminate and indiscriminate attacks, especially on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure," Socheata said.

Clashes involving small arms began on December 7 on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. According to the Cambodian National Defense Ministry, the Thai armed forces carried out various provocative actions in border areas for several days, aiming to escalate a new round of confrontation. They then began attacking Cambodian army positions.

The Royal Thai Army stated that Cambodian forces initiated artillery attacks on Thai positions in the border area and that the Thai military responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure to seize control of key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.