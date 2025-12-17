FIFA announces record $727 mln in prize money for 2026 World Cup participants

GENEVA, December 17. /TASS/. The world governing football body FIFA has approved a record sum of $727 million in prize money for national teams participating in the 2026 World Cup, FIFA’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"With excitement mounting following the final draw that took place on December 5, 2025 in Washington DC, the FIFA Council approved a record-breaking financial contribution of $727 million to be distributed as a result of the FIFA World Cup 2026," the statement reads.

The announced sum marks a 50% increase compared to the championship’s previous edition, which was the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

All participating teams in the next year’s world football championship will receive the prize money without exception. The champions will get $50 million, the runners-up - 33 million, 3rd place - 29 million, while the teams that finished in the 33rd-48th places will be each paid $9 million.

"In addition, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million to cover preparation costs. This means that all Participating Member Associations are guaranteed at least $10.5 million each for their participation in next year’s tournament," according to the statement.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said commenting on today’s decision: "The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.