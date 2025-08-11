Putin briefs Armenian PM on conversation with US envoy, preparations for Trump meeting

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call briefed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and preparations for an Alaska meeting with US leader Donald Trump, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin, in turn, spoke about significant outcomes of his conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and preparations for his meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska," the statement reads.

The Armenian prime minister welcomed the steps that are being taken to resolve the Ukraine crisis peacefully.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced on August 7 that Russia and the US had agreed to hold a summit in the coming days. On the same day, Vladimir Putin confirmed that preparations were underway for his meeting with Trump, adding that both parties were interested in such a meeting. The statements about a Putin-Trump summit were made after US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow on August 6. He was received by Putin, and their conversation lasted almost three hours.

The meeting between Putin and Trump is expected to take place in the US state of Alaska on August 15.