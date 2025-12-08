US not yet informed Russia about its contacts with Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Washington has not yet officially informed Moscow about the outcome of its negotiations with Kiev, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"Contacts are taking place. But at, this point, discussions have not yet resumed. Therefore, we have heard no concrete statements from Kiev. We have not yet been informed of the results. But let us keep in mind that the talks in Florida have just finished," he said, when asked whether Russia has received any feedback on the subject.

Peskov was also asked to comment on the sides’ decision to refrain from megaphone diplomacy.

"This can and should be viewed in a positive key. We are convinced that most complicated negotiations of this kind can only be conducted quietly," he said.

On December 6, the United States and Ukraine completed three-day talks in Florida. Following the talks, special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, had a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky. According to the Axios news portal, the talks are geared to find a new approach to settling the territorial problem.