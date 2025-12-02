Ex-EU foreign policy chief Mogherini detained: what we know

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. Former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and current rector of the College of Europe, Federica Mogherini, has been detained by Belgian police, AFP reports.

Officers are conducting searches at the EU diplomatic service headquarters.

TASS has compiled the key facts known about the situation.

Arrests

- Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has been taken into custody by Belgian police, AFP reports.

- Police have arrested three people suspected of procurement fraud, corruption, and criminal conflict of interest, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

- Later, the newspaper L’Echo, citing sources in Belgian law enforcement agencies, reported that one of those detained was the EU’s former Secretary-General Stefano Sannino, who served as second-in-command in the European diplomatic service under Josep Borrell.

Charges

- Those detained are accused of rigging tenders for EU-funded construction projects.

- Belgian police and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) took part in the operation.

- The prosecutor’s office confirmed that the investigation concerns the manipulation of bids for construction projects.

- Politico noted that the alleged offenses occurred during the period when Josep Borrell headed the diplomatic service.

Searches

- Belgian police are conducting searches at the headquarters of the European External Action Service in Brussels, at the College of Europe in Bruges, and at private residences, Euractiv reported, citing sources.

- This information was also officially confirmed by European Commission Spokeswoman Paula Pinho, who declined to provide further details.

- The searches are part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of EU funds.

- The probe was launched following suspicions that the College of Europe may have misused EU budget funds in 2021-2022, according to Euractiv’s sources.

The College of Europe

- The College of Europe is a higher-education institution that provides professional training for European officials, primarily employees of the EU diplomatic service.

- Federica Mogherini is the institution’s rector.

- Its alumni include high-ranking politicians and senior representatives of EU bodies.