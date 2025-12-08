Reducing shadow-economy share to generate up to $13.02 bln annually — Novak

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Efforts to reduce the share of the shadow economy will enable budgets of all levels to receive up to 1 trillion rubles ($13.02 bln) in additional revenue each year starting in 2027, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said.

"We expect that fulfilling all planned measures will lead to a 1.5% reduction in the shadow economy’s share in gross domestic product over three years. At the same time, the amount of additional budget revenues at all levels will total up to 0.5% of GDP per year, including net exports, compared with last year — or roughly up to 1 trillion rubles annually starting in 2027," he stated.

Earlier reports noted that the Russian government has prepared a plan for structural changes in the economy through 2030 aimed at ensuring a sustainable growth trajectory needed to achieve national development goals. The document outlines a series of measures to improve competitive conditions. The sectoral structure of employment will gradually shift, with particular emphasis placed on attracting personnel into manufacturing industries.