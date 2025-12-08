Adversaries of Russia, Iran, China try to undermine their cooperation — MP

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The enemies of Russia, Iran and China have been trying to obstruct cooperation of the three nations and drive a wedge between them, Iranian parliament member Ebrahim Azizi said during a meeting with Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev.

"We should not allow third countries - you know who I’m referring to - to undermine the security of our countries and other regions," he said. "We already have some information, proving that the adversaries of Iran, Russia and China are already implementing certain plans to keep us at a distance from each other."

Azizi also emphasized that Russia and Iran should cooperate to protect peace and security in their common region.