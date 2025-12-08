Russian House in CAR finds interesting fix to snake problem — organization head

BANGUI /CAR/, December 8. /TASS/. Staff at the Russian House in the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR) started keeping cats to protect against deadly snakes, and as word spread around Bangui that this strategy worked, residents started doing the same, the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, told TASS.

"Cats are very important employees of the Russian House. Our cats catch snakes. We are located near the river, right next to some hills, a kind of breeding ground for snakes. When we moved in here, it was a real snake pit. And from time to time, these snakes slithered into the Russian House. The snakes pose a real threat. We were looking for ways to combat these snakes. And it turned out that simple housecats were perfect for the job - to keep the Russian House territory safe," Syty explained.

He added that, to the surprise of the Russian House staff, residents of Bangui also started keeping cats to protect their homes from snakes, rats and insects.

Extremely dangerous snakes such as cobras and black mambas are found in Bangui. Cats, Syty says, keep them away.