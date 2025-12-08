Russia’s CSTO presidency to focus on strengthening organization — Putin

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) next year will focus on strengthening the organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As you know, Russia takes over the presidency of the CSTO next year. Naturally, we will do everything we can to strengthen the organization," he said at a meeting with parliament speakers from the CSTO member countries.

According to the Russian leader, this work will piggyback on Kyrgyzstan’s work in key areas during its presidency this year. "They are strengthening our defense capacities, coordinating our defense policies and policies in the area of military technical cooperation," Putin explained.