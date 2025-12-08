Turkey reaches deep into diplomacy bag to resolve Ukraine conflict — Erdogan

ANKARA, December 8. /TASS/. Turkey is using all diplomatic tools at its disposal to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"At today’s talks we discussed pressing regional and global issues, including developments in the Middle East and Ukraine. Since the very beginning of the war [Ukrainian conflict], Turkey has mobilized its diplomatic efforts in a bid to reach a fair and lasting peace between the parties. The entire world community is aware of our steps on this track. We will spare no effort to reach a settlement and will be guided by the motto that there can be no losers in a fair world," he said.

Touching on international cooperation between the two countries, the Turkish leader hailed Hungary’s contribution to the work of the Organization of Turkic States. "An unofficial summit of our organization was held under Hungary’s presidency in May 2024. It was a landmark even as this was the first-ever Turkic world summit within the European Union," Erdogan noted.

Apart from that, he said that he is convinced that "Hungary will continue constructively contributing to and strongly supporting Turkey’s bid for a full-fledged membership in the European Union, which is its strategic goal.".