Putin renews ban on deals with stakes of foreigners from unfriendly countries

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The ban on making transactions with stakes of foreigners from unfriendly countries held in Russian strategic companies is renewed until the end of 2027.

The relevant decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin. The ban covers transactions changing the ownership structure of Russian companies, their authorized capital and the established procedure for implementation of investment projects.

Restrictions apply to transactions with shares of "unfriendly" investors in authorized capital of strategic companies, heat and electricity generators, manufacturers and service providers for equipment intended for fuel and energy complex, and transactions with stocks of Russian banks and subsoil users.

The deals are possible only subject to a special presidential permit or for exceptions from the list.