MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East troops have destroyed Ukrainian army vehicles, including an armored Humvee and pickup trucks, as well as an enemy stronghold near the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"On the approaches to Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, operators of unmanned systems of Battlegroup East detected movement of Ukrainian army vehicles, which were used to supply ammunition and transport personnel. The first strike by an FPV drone on the rear of the armored HMMWV killed the personnel inside. A second precise hit by a fiber-optic FPV drone completed the destruction of the HMMWV vehicle," the ministry said.

In addition, the Russian UAV crews destroyed another Ukrainian armored vehicle and several pickup trucks, which the enemy was using to covertly transport personnel to Gulyaipole to reinforce positions in the locality.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported the destruction of a Ukrainian troops’ stronghold by artillery of Battlegroup East. "During aerial reconnaissance, unmanned systems operators of Battlegroup East identified enemy positions and equipment concentrations in the Gulyaipole settlement in the Zaporozhye Region. The coordinates were promptly transmitted to a Grad multiple launch rocket system crew. An artillery crew from a rocket unit of the 35th All-Arms Army of Battlegroup East struck the identified enemy stronghold. The fortified defense structure was destroyed along with the equipment and personnel of Ukrainian troops," the ministry reported.