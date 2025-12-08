Putin extends authorization for foreigners to pay for gas not only with Gazprombank

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the authorization for foreign buyers to purchase Russian gas for rubles not only via Gazprombank.

The decree of the head of state was posted on the web portal of regulatory acts. The new authorization will be in effect until April 1, 2026.

The special procedure was updated amid sanctions imposed on Gazprombank. Before that moment, foreigners were obliged to transfer payments to accounts of Russian suppliers exactly with this credit institution but could convert foreign exchange into rubles in any bank.