Servicemen seize power in Benin — news outlet

PRETORIA, December 7. /TASS/. The servicemen seized power in Benin, ousting President Patrice Talon, La Nouvelle Tribune reported.

According to the news outlet, a statement to this effect was read during a Benin state TV broadcast.

A military committee has seized full control of the country. It is headed by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, the state TV said. The servicemen have announced the dissolution of all state authorities. Talon's current whereabouts are unknown.

The coup took place amid preparations for Benin's presidential elections, scheduled for April 12, 2026.