US plan requires further discussion of territorial issue, Zelensky believes

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The US peace plan requires further discussion of some "sensitive issues," including security guarantees for Ukraine and control over the eastern regions, Vladimir Zelensky told in a telephone interview with Bloomberg.

"There are visions of the US, Russia and Ukraine — and we don’t have a unified view on Donbass," he said, adding that this also applies to security guarantees.

Zelensky talked to Bloomberg after US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed that Zelensky had not yet reviewed the draft peace agreement prepared by the American administration.

Zelensky has just flown to London, where he is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the US proposal.

About Washington's plan

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow.

According to Russian leader's Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

The three-day talks between the United States and Ukraine ended in Florida on Saturday after which Witkoff and Kushner talked with Zelensky over the phone. According to the Axios portal, the United States is trying to find a new approach to resolving territorial issues.