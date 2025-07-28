Paris court questions Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov again — media

PARIS, July 28. /TASS/. A Paris court questioned Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov for a second time on July 28, the French newspaper Le Monde reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, Durov arrived at the Paris courthouse at 10 a.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT). The entrepreneur declined to comment on the situation, the newspaper wrote.

Last year, on August 4, Durov was detained at the Le Bourget Airport in Paris on multiple charges, including complicity in administering an online platform to facilitate illegal transactions as part of a criminal group.