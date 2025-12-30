Top Russian banks reduced deposit rates — financial marketplace

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The returns on deposits declined from 0.1 to 2 percentage points (pp) with the ten out of top twenty Russian banks after the key rate lowering by the Central Bank to 16%, the press service of the Finuslugi financial marketplace said.

"The major banks started lowering rates for deposits after the Bank of Russia cut the key rate to 16% at the meeting on December 19," the press service said. "The return on deposits dropped in ten banks from the Top Twenty during the period from December 19 to 30. Dynamics was mixed in one of the banks. The lowering range was from minus 0.1 to minus two percentage points," it added.

Six-month deposits took the lead during the reporting period as regards the reduction. The average interest rate for such deposits lost 0.29 pp to 14.44%. The average rate for three-month deposits dropped by 0.18 pp to 15.34% as of December 30, 2025.

The average interest rates for 18-month, 24-month and 36-month deposits edged down by 0.15 pp, 0.13 pp and 0.16 pp to 11.56%, 11.27%, and 10.73% respectively.