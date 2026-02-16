Gross regional product across Russian regions up 1% in average in 2025 — Putin

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The gross regional product (GRP) in Russia increased by 1% across the country on average, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Governor of the Oryol Region Andrey Klychkov.

The head of the region informed about achievements of the Oryol Region. "GRP demonstrates very good indicators indeed," Putin said. "While growth is 1% in average across Russia, as it seen to date, you have it 2.6%, in other words, by more than one and a half times," the head of state stressed.

"I see, investments are growing at a good pace," Putin added.