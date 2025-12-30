Eurostar cancels all trains on December 30 due to Channel tunnel power cut

LONDON, December 30. /TASS/. Eurostar, which operates rail services between London and Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, announced the cancellation of all trains on December 30 due to a power cut in the Channel Tunnel.

According to a company statement, the problem affected not only passenger trains but also Le Shuttle freight trains, which carry buses, trucks, and cars between Calais, France, and Folkestone, England.

"Due to a problem with the overhead power supply and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train the Channel tunnel is currently closed. Unfortunately, this means we have no choice but to suspend all services today until further notice," the statement read.

On December 30, 2023, all trains were cancelled due to flooding in a tunnel on the high-speed line near London.