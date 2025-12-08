Press review: Kushner emerges in Ukraine talks as world reacts to new US security strategy

December 8, 2025 marks one year since the regime change in Syria. The opposition's overthrow of Bashar Assad led Damascus to reconsider its relations with former allies, including Russia. While Moscow managed to preserve most of its former "diplomatic legacy," its mediating role in the Syrian conflict is increasingly being challenged by the US.

Contrary to pessimists' predictions of a freeze in Russian-Syrian dialogue, contacts between Moscow and Damascus have remained stable. The new authorities did not opt for a public break in relations, as they did with Iran, instead limiting their actions to an internal review of agreements with Moscow over several months. Although most Russian-Syrian accords signed during Assad's tenure remain suspended, no major treaties have been revoked.

Moscow has maintained its military presence in Syria, including control of the Khmeimim air base and the Tartus naval base. Moreover, the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two countries took place in October 2025. During this meeting, transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa noted that Damascus had "established calm relations with Russia" after the coup and that dialogue in the security sector would continue.

Of course, even with the current positive momentum, relations between Moscow and Damascus can hardly be described as smooth. The new authorities are carrying out a very slow audit of existing agreements, assessing the value of each one, and even considering the option of replacing Moscow with another partner.

In an interview with Izvestia, Middle East security expert Maxim Nosenko noted that the new Syrian government is trying to learn from the mistakes of its predecessors by establishing flexible relations with influential powers. This is especially true for those whose contribution to regional security is notable.

"Russia is a unique mediator that has maintained – and continues to maintain – contacts with all regional players, so it can act as the most flexible intermediary," Nosenko emphasized.

Since Assad's overthrow, al-Sharaa's position in the state has strengthened, yet his authority remains fragile, Center for Middle East Studies President Murad Sadigzadeh told Vedomosti. On one hand, there is still a risk of military uprisings by certain field commanders dissatisfied with the allocation of political and economic resources. On the other hand, Sadigzadeh noted, the Syrian leadership continues to reform its security forces, with support from Russia and Turkey.

"There are positive changes in the strengthening of state institutions. But the situation can change at any moment. To mitigate the risks, large-scale investments and reform of the judicial system, financial institutions, and security agencies will be required," Sadigzadeh added.

The new Syrian authorities have undoubtedly gained broad international recognition, including the lifting of most Western sanctions and the restoration of diplomatic relations with all major global powers: Russia, the US, China, and the EU, Kirill Semyonov, an expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, emphasized. According to him, al-Sharaa has considerable "revolutionary legitimacy" and continues to enjoy the unlimited support of the overwhelming majority of Syrian Sunnis. It is precisely on the promotion of their interests that he relies.

Semyonov also noted, however, that Damascus has not been able to win the trust of minorities and become a leader for all Syrians. According to the expert, one of the main threats to Damascus is Israel, which fuels intercommunal tensions in Syria. This gives the Israeli leadership a constant reason to interfere in Syria's internal affairs.

Semyonov opined that after Assad's overthrow, Syria ceased to be Russia's regional ally. Nevertheless, Moscow managed to maintain its military presence in the country and establish a partnership with Damascus. "The main thing is that Syria is not a hostile country for Russia," the expert concluded.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, is becoming a key figure in the Ukrainian settlement. His involvement signals Washington's growing interest in finding a compromise on Ukraine. The US leader's envoy actively participated in meetings with the Kiev delegation in Miami on December 4-5, and, prior to that, in negotiations with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Soon after, the US unveiled a new national security strategy that calls for restoring strategic stability in relations with Russia and identifies talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine early as a vital US interest. Moscow welcomed Washington's shift in approach.

According to Tigran Meloyan, an analyst at the Russian National Research University Higher School of Economics’ Center for Mediterranean Studies, Moscow and Washington have moved on to substantive discussions of the terms of a peace treaty. Everything is starting to resemble a normal negotiation process: quiet, without publicizing interim results.

Jared Kushner's involvement in the negotiations is particularly noteworthy. Expanding US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff's solo mission to include Trump's son-in-law is beneficial for both Washington and Moscow, analyst Yegor Toropov noted. The US gains an additional mediator who shields Trump from accusations of bias or impropriety on Witkoff's part.

At the same time, Kushner has proven himself to be an effective negotiator during Trump's first term, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy Vice Rector Oleg Karpovich pointed out.

"At that time, Kushner was one of the architects of the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ in the Middle East," he recalled. "Despite his lack of extensive diplomatic experience, he is known for his attention to detail and commitment to achieving results. In addition, he is extremely close to Trump personally," the expert noted.

In 2020, a package of agreements on the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab countries was signed with the mediation of the Trump administration. The agreements paved the way for the establishment of diplomatic relations and the development of trade, investment, and security cooperation. Karpovich emphasized that in this case, the duo of Kushner and Witkoff successfully helped end the bloodshed and push the parties toward an agreement.

"Of course, the crisis in Ukraine is much more complex and profound, but Kushner's calm and systematic approach, as mentioned by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, will clearly be valuable here as well," the expert said.

All of this fits into the overall logic of the change in US strategy toward the conflict in Ukraine and Russia as a whole. At the first stage of the negotiation process, it was noticeable that the Americans were not deeply engaged in the issues of the settlement, political scientist Denis Denisov noted.

"A year later, we are seeing certain changes in approach. Apparently, Ushakov embodies these changes, along with people like Kushner, who can examine the problem closely and listen to the Russian and Ukrainian points of view. At the same time, they can report truthful, detailed information to President Trump," the expert opined.

Kushner is also known to have participated in developing the Gaza plan. Western analysts have linked his involvement to the political importance of the agreement for Washington. Tigran Meloyan stressed that the involvement of family members in the Ukrainian settlement indicates that Trump is paying close attention to this issue and is not ready to make a mistake.

However, not everyone agrees with this interpretation of events. According to Yegor Toropov, the US is most interested in an immediate victory on the diplomatic front, unlike Russia, Europe, and Ukraine.

"In the name of being seen as the chief peacemaker, Trump is ready to sign a formal, theoretical, short-term peace agreement rather than a real, practical, long-term one. As US mediation efforts in foreign policy intensify and isolationist tendencies emerge in domestic political rhetoric, Europe has taken the lead in providing financial and military support to Ukraine," the expert stated.

The new version of the US National Security Strategy has sparked a storm of reactions around the world. Different from previous documents of this kind in format, it has caused even greater excitement among the international community due to its content. The document explains why Washington should abandon certain foreign policy practices implemented after the Cold War and critiques previous presidential administrations' approach.