Press review: Kushner emerges in Ukraine talks as world reacts to new US security strategy

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Syria-Russia relations remain strained a year after Assad overthrow; Trump’s son-in-law Kushner plays a role in Ukrainian settlement; and the world reacts to the updated US National Security Strategy. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.
Media: Coup leaves Syria-Russia relations strained one year after Assad overthrow
December 8, 2025 marks one year since the regime change in Syria. The opposition's overthrow of Bashar Assad led Damascus to reconsider its relations with former allies, including Russia. While Moscow managed to preserve most of its former "diplomatic legacy," its mediating role in the Syrian conflict is increasingly being challenged by the US.
Contrary to pessimists' predictions of a freeze in Russian-Syrian dialogue, contacts between Moscow and Damascus have remained stable. The new authorities did not opt for a public break in relations, as they did with Iran, instead limiting their actions to an internal review of agreements with Moscow over several months. Although most Russian-Syrian accords signed during Assad's tenure remain suspended, no major treaties have been revoked.
Moscow has maintained its military presence in Syria, including control of the Khmeimim air base and the Tartus naval base. Moreover, the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two countries took place in October 2025. During this meeting, transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa noted that Damascus had "established calm relations with Russia" after the coup and that dialogue in the security sector would continue.
Of course, even with the current positive momentum, relations between Moscow and Damascus can hardly be described as smooth. The new authorities are carrying out a very slow audit of existing agreements, assessing the value of each one, and even considering the option of replacing Moscow with another partner.
In an interview with Izvestia, Middle East security expert Maxim Nosenko noted that the new Syrian government is trying to learn from the mistakes of its predecessors by establishing flexible relations with influential powers. This is especially true for those whose contribution to regional security is notable.
"Russia is a unique mediator that has maintained – and continues to maintain – contacts with all regional players, so it can act as the most flexible intermediary," Nosenko emphasized.
Since Assad's overthrow, al-Sharaa's position in the state has strengthened, yet his authority remains fragile, Center for Middle East Studies President Murad Sadigzadeh told Vedomosti. On one hand, there is still a risk of military uprisings by certain field commanders dissatisfied with the allocation of political and economic resources. On the other hand, Sadigzadeh noted, the Syrian leadership continues to reform its security forces, with support from Russia and Turkey.
"There are positive changes in the strengthening of state institutions. But the situation can change at any moment. To mitigate the risks, large-scale investments and reform of the judicial system, financial institutions, and security agencies will be required," Sadigzadeh added.
The new Syrian authorities have undoubtedly gained broad international recognition, including the lifting of most Western sanctions and the restoration of diplomatic relations with all major global powers: Russia, the US, China, and the EU, Kirill Semyonov, an expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, emphasized. According to him, al-Sharaa has considerable "revolutionary legitimacy" and continues to enjoy the unlimited support of the overwhelming majority of Syrian Sunnis. It is precisely on the promotion of their interests that he relies.
Semyonov also noted, however, that Damascus has not been able to win the trust of minorities and become a leader for all Syrians. According to the expert, one of the main threats to Damascus is Israel, which fuels intercommunal tensions in Syria. This gives the Israeli leadership a constant reason to interfere in Syria's internal affairs.
Semyonov opined that after Assad's overthrow, Syria ceased to be Russia's regional ally. Nevertheless, Moscow managed to maintain its military presence in the country and establish a partnership with Damascus. "The main thing is that Syria is not a hostile country for Russia," the expert concluded.
Izvestia: US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Kushner emerges in Ukrainian settlement
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, is becoming a key figure in the Ukrainian settlement. His involvement signals Washington's growing interest in finding a compromise on Ukraine. The US leader's envoy actively participated in meetings with the Kiev delegation in Miami on December 4-5, and, prior to that, in negotiations with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Soon after, the US unveiled a new national security strategy that calls for restoring strategic stability in relations with Russia and identifies talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine early as a vital US interest. Moscow welcomed Washington's shift in approach.
According to Tigran Meloyan, an analyst at the Russian National Research University Higher School of Economics’ Center for Mediterranean Studies, Moscow and Washington have moved on to substantive discussions of the terms of a peace treaty. Everything is starting to resemble a normal negotiation process: quiet, without publicizing interim results.
Jared Kushner's involvement in the negotiations is particularly noteworthy. Expanding US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff's solo mission to include Trump's son-in-law is beneficial for both Washington and Moscow, analyst Yegor Toropov noted. The US gains an additional mediator who shields Trump from accusations of bias or impropriety on Witkoff's part.
At the same time, Kushner has proven himself to be an effective negotiator during Trump's first term, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy Vice Rector Oleg Karpovich pointed out.
"At that time, Kushner was one of the architects of the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ in the Middle East," he recalled. "Despite his lack of extensive diplomatic experience, he is known for his attention to detail and commitment to achieving results. In addition, he is extremely close to Trump personally," the expert noted.
In 2020, a package of agreements on the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab countries was signed with the mediation of the Trump administration. The agreements paved the way for the establishment of diplomatic relations and the development of trade, investment, and security cooperation. Karpovich emphasized that in this case, the duo of Kushner and Witkoff successfully helped end the bloodshed and push the parties toward an agreement.
"Of course, the crisis in Ukraine is much more complex and profound, but Kushner's calm and systematic approach, as mentioned by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, will clearly be valuable here as well," the expert said.
All of this fits into the overall logic of the change in US strategy toward the conflict in Ukraine and Russia as a whole. At the first stage of the negotiation process, it was noticeable that the Americans were not deeply engaged in the issues of the settlement, political scientist Denis Denisov noted.
"A year later, we are seeing certain changes in approach. Apparently, Ushakov embodies these changes, along with people like Kushner, who can examine the problem closely and listen to the Russian and Ukrainian points of view. At the same time, they can report truthful, detailed information to President Trump," the expert opined.
Kushner is also known to have participated in developing the Gaza plan. Western analysts have linked his involvement to the political importance of the agreement for Washington. Tigran Meloyan stressed that the involvement of family members in the Ukrainian settlement indicates that Trump is paying close attention to this issue and is not ready to make a mistake.
However, not everyone agrees with this interpretation of events. According to Yegor Toropov, the US is most interested in an immediate victory on the diplomatic front, unlike Russia, Europe, and Ukraine.
"In the name of being seen as the chief peacemaker, Trump is ready to sign a formal, theoretical, short-term peace agreement rather than a real, practical, long-term one. As US mediation efforts in foreign policy intensify and isolationist tendencies emerge in domestic political rhetoric, Europe has taken the lead in providing financial and military support to Ukraine," the expert stated.
Kommersant: How world responds to updated US National Security Strategy
The new version of the US National Security Strategy has sparked a storm of reactions around the world. Different from previous documents of this kind in format, it has caused even greater excitement among the international community due to its content. The document explains why Washington should abandon certain foreign policy practices implemented after the Cold War and critiques previous presidential administrations' approach.
Regarding Europe, the document offers criticism of the EU from both a values-based and a geopolitical perspective. In particular, it highlights Brussels' unrealistic approach to the Ukrainian conflict, which is identified as a central US interest. Regarding Russia specifically, one possible priority is restoring strategic stability in relations with Moscow. Russia is mentioned ten times, and, unlike in previous versions, it is not identified as a threat.
The National Security Strategy is a declaration of the vision and approaches of a particular administration, focused more on external consumers, Vladimir Pavlov, a research fellow at the MGIMO Institute of International Studies, told Kommersant. The Trump administration's approach to Russia, Europe, and the Atlantic region introduces new ideas, differing from the Obama and Biden administrations' approaches. It also differs from Trump's first administration's approach. This new vision criticizes the EU and requires abandoning the main systemic project of recent decades: the open-door policy.
"There are reasons for such declarations, but the question remains open about the prospects for profound and lasting changes in the political paradigms and institutional design of the US and its allies – and the latter cannot be ignored here – and for achieving some of the current administration's plans," Pavlov pointed out.
The document itself demonstrates significant continuity: it still contains a strategy for countering systemic challenges from competitors, as well as Washington's characteristic "conveyor belt of ideas" for the external public – first globalization, then a rules-based order, and now peace through strength. Therefore, the strategy must be considered, which has probably already been done by the relevant structures. The painstaking work of bilateral interaction must continue, focusing on the real situation and not just declarations, the expert said.
Rossiyskaya Gazeta: How EU’s refusal to purchase Russian gas will affect Moscow’s exports
The European Parliament and the European Council have tentatively agreed on the phases for reducing Russian gas. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be affected first. The EU will impose an embargo on imports under short-term contracts on April 25, 2026, and under long-term contracts at the start of 2027.
Since 2021, pipeline deliveries to the EU have decreased tenfold, so their complete cessation will not significantly impact stakeholders on both sides of the pipeline. For Gazprom, losing the remaining EU market, albeit a premium one, will not be a significant blow, as the company is focusing on other projects in Russia and Asia. The EU has adapted as well, having experienced a sharp decline in supplies from 150 to 30 billion cubic meters per year in 2022 and 2023, and another 15 billion in 2025 after the cessation of gas transit through Ukraine. No one in Europe will freeze due to the cessation of the last 15 billion cubic meters of imports, which are now only of interest to a few countries: Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, North Macedonia, and Serbia. The latter two are not EU members but will also be unable to receive Russian gas because its transit will be banned.
However, the European market is important for Russian LNG exports, accounting for about half of the total supply volume. The majority of these exports come from Yamal LNG in the Arctic, which has a nominal capacity of 17.4 million tons per year (approximately 24 billion cubic meters), as well as from LNG facilities in the Baltic region: Cryogas-Vysotsk (1.1 billion cubic meters) and Gazprom Portovaya (2.1 billion cubic meters). According to GIIGNL, last year, Russia supplied Europe with approximately 22.4 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas. However, the Baltic plants are subject to US sanctions, and the EU has banned the transshipment of Russian LNG in its ports and is hastily adopting a roadmap to phase out Russian fuel.
Maria Belova, research director at the consulting company Implementa, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that Russian LNG supplies to the EU will decline in 2025. By the end of the year, the volume is expected to be around 19 billion cubic meters, 12% lower than in 2024. This decline is due to sanctions restrictions, such as the inclusion of Cryogas-Vysotsk and Gazprom Portovaya in the US SDN List in early 2025, as well as the ban on reexporting Russian LNG under the 14th package of EU sanctions.
In fact, only Yamal LNG, which continues to supply Europe, will be affected by the EU's ban. Arctic LNG-2, potentially the largest Russian LNG project in this area, with a capacity of 19.5 million tons per year, was unable to export its gas to the West due to sanctions but began deliveries to China.
According to Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global, if no measures are taken to redirect supplies, LNG exports could fall by almost a third in 2026 compared to 2024. Some shipments have already been sent to China, Turkey, the Middle East, South Asia, and Latin America. Swaps, or replacement supplies, are also possible: Russian gas replaces other producers' customers in Europe, who then give Russia their shipments in Asia. The expert pointed out that logistics are getting longer and the load on the fleet is growing, but this allows Russia to retain most of its export volumes.
Izvestia: US businesses seek to expand operations in Russia
US companies are seeking to expand their activities in the Russian market, Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Izvestia. He added that easing sanctions remains a top priority and that the business community's initiative to strengthen commercial ties is supported by President Donald Trump's administration. However, the actual easing of restrictions in Washington is linked to progress in the Ukrainian settlement, which hinders the process. Despite positive signals for entrepreneurs, lifting restrictions remains problematic, as the American side must consider both economic interests and the political context.
Despite Moscow and Washington discussing economic projects, sanctions remain the main obstacle to normalizing business relations. According to the expert, lifting the investment ban is the number one priority for both Russia and the US. Companies that have remained in Russia would like to expand. Those that have left or have not yet entered the market would like to have that opportunity in the future.
At the same time, Agee pointed to the positive signals that began appearing after the White House power shift. With President Donald Trump back in office, Washington has started listening and seeking dialogue to ensure that politics does not harm business. According to the expert, Trump probably recognizes the harm that sanctions are causing American companies.
Prospects for expanding economic cooperation with the US are also being discussed at the official level in Russia. Special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev previously reported that 10-15 new joint ventures with American partners could appear in Russia by the end of the year. According to him, negotiations are underway on projects in the Arctic, in the field of rare earth metals, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.
Andrey Baklanov, deputy chairman of the Association of Russian Diplomats and professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, noted that the idea of US companies returning to the Russian market remains more conceptual than real. According to him, there have been no direct discussions on this issue yet.
"Sanctions are imposed primarily to keep someone on the hook. Any decision to ease them will almost certainly be tied to reciprocal actions, including concessions we would have to make to American companies. There are experts who will ensure that lifting these sanctions comes at the highest possible cost," Baklanov told Izvestia.
TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews