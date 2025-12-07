Disappearance of ‘Russian threat’ from US national security strategy positive — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The change of the US national security strategy by the administration of President Donald Trump, where Russia is not mentioned as a "direct threat," is a positive step, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We consider this is a positive step," Peskov said.

The messages for Russia-US relations sent by the administration of US President Donald Trump differs from approaches of previous administrations, the Kremlin spokesman noted. "Overall, these messages are certainly in contrast with approaches of previous administrations," the presidential press secretary said.

The Kremlin is going to review the updated US national security strategy in more detail and to analyze its provisions, the press secretary of the Russian President stressed. "Certainly, it should be considered, analyzed in more detail," Peskov noted.

The Kremlin Spokesman made his comment on the update of the key US document in the national security sphere. It does not contain the mentioning of Russia as the "direct threat" and contains the call to cooperate with Moscow in the strategic stability sphere.