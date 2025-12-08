Updated US National Security Strategy angers EU officials — newspaper

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. The release of the updated US National Security Strategy sparked outrage among several European officials, the Politico newspaper reported.

The document released on December 5, in particular, raises concern that Europe will be unrecognizable in 20 years and is on the verge of civilizational erasure due to the undermining activities of the EU leadership and other transnational bodies. In this regard, the US administration expressed doubts that a number of European countries would have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies of Washington.

According to the media outlet, an unnamed European official on the sidelines of the Doha Forum called the strategy’s provisions regarding the European Union "very disturbing." However, he noted that US President Donald Trump is "too powerful" for European leaders to do much beyond "stage some symbolic diplomatic protests."

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas had said, addressing the Doha Forum, that despite criticism of the strategy towards the community, the EU and the US "are biggest allies."