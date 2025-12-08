WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. The US administration should increase nuclear cooperation with countries where Rosatom operates, the draft defense budget for the current fiscal year, which was agreed upon by Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress, said.

The fiscal year began on October 1 in the US.

"It shall be the policy of the United States <...> to promote United States nuclear energy exports and prioritize engagement in countries where Rosatom is present," the document said.

Lawmakers are demanding that the executive branch "work with allies and partners to identify alternative nuclear energy suppliers to Russia to end the reliance of those allies and partners on Rosatom." In addition, Congress intends to "end United States reliance on the Russian nuclear energy sector."

The draft budget requires the Washington administration to carry out "an assessment of the impact of United States and international sanctions" on the Russian Armed Forces, "including an assess ment of the impact of removing sanctions." The draft, which is more than 3,000 pages long, includes a "prohibition on contracting with persons that have fossil fuel operations with the Government of the Russian Federation or the Russian energy sector" with regard to the Pentagon.

Congress previously formed a commission consisting of representatives from both chambers to coordinate the details of the differing defense budget proposals prepared by the House of Representatives and the Senate. Coordinated defense budget proposals are usually approved quickly.