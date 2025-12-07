DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command ordered National Guard fighters to shoot retreating troops from Ukrainian positions near Kupyansk, according to radio intercepts available to TASS.

Russian security forces told the news agency that the recording contains conversations between the commander of one of the units of the 15th Ukrainian National Guard brigade and his subordinates near Kupyansk. The recording reveals the commander, whose call sign is Robinson, observing a group of deserters with the help of a drone. He orders his subordinate, whose call sign is Phobos, to shoot two deserters as a deterrent. If the group continues to flee, Robinson orders Phobos to eliminate anyone who attempts to retreat.

TASS previously reported that near Kupyansk, militants of the 15th Ukrainian National Guard brigade were performing the tasks of a blocking detachment. This led to a conflict between the unit's servicemen and the 114th territorial defense brigade, resulting in the transfer of data to the Russian side about the locations of the 15th brigade's servicemen.