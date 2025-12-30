VK-650V engine worked normally during Mi-34M1 test flight — United Engine Corporation

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The domestically produced VK-650V engine performed normally and demonstrated reliable operation during the Mi-34M1 light multirole helicopter's flight, said Alexander Grachev, CEO of Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the Rostec state corporation).

"During the flight, the VK-650V performed normally, demonstrating reliable operation with all helicopter systems. The latest Russian engine has technical characteristics that will improve the helicopter's operational capabilities. The VK-650V is already certified and ready for serial production, which will replace foreign designs in light helicopters," Grachev was quoted by UEC as saying.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade reported earlier that the Mi-34M1 prototype's flight with the VK-650V engine lasted 10 minutes and was successful.

The ministry said that the tests were the first step in confirming the new version of the helicopter’s readiness for further testing necessary for official certification and subsequent serial production. The new helicopter is equipped with a crash-resistant fuel system and Russian-made avionics. However, the key element of the upgrade was the introduction of the VR-34M main gearbox and the installation of a modern VK-650V engine manufactured by UEC-Klimov plant (part of Rostec).

The Mi-34M1 helicopter is characterized by high maneuverability and ease of piloting, maintenance, and operation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted. The helicopter is designed for passenger transportation, monitoring, flight training, aviation sports, and private flights.

The VK-650V is the first domestic engine for light helicopters with a takeoff weight of up to 4 tons. The engine boasts increased takeoff power and increased emergency power of up to 750 hp. The VK-650V's key advantages include its modular design, long service life, and a FADEC-type digital automatic control system.

The powerplant received its type certification in December 2024.