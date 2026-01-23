FACTBOX: What’s known about upcoming Russia, US, Ukraine trilateral meeting in UAE

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The first trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine talks will be held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said during a briefing.

The exact time for the meeting will be determined as delegations arrive, but the negotiations will take place today and, if necessary, tomorrow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

TASS has compiled the key details of the upcoming meeting.

Location, time, and delegation members

- The first trilateral negotiations between the delegations of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to begin on Friday evening, with another round planned for Saturday, the Novosti.Live news outlet reported, citing sources in Vladimir Zelensky’s office.

- The talks will start today and continue tomorrow if necessary. The exact time will be set once all delegations arrive, Peskov said.

- The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Igor Kostyukov, will lead Russia’s negotiating team in Abu Dhabi, Ushakov said.

- Only military officials will represent Russia in the trilateral working group on security issues at the talks in Abu Dhabi, Peskov said.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has given relevant instructions to the delegation, Ushakov said.

- The Ukrainian delegation for the trilateral talks will include Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian presidential office head Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), Ukrainian presidential office first deputy head Sergey Kislitsa, the ruling Servant of the People party’s parliamentary faction head David Arakhamia, General Staff Chief Andrey Gnatov, and Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate Deputy Chief Vadim Skibitsky.

Expected topics

- The meeting in Abu Dhabi on Ukraine can be perceived as an attempt to find possible compromises, a source told TASS.

- The issue of territorial control will be central at trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky told journalists.

- The documents for the Abu Dhabi talks propose that Kiev give up territory in exchange for an $800 billion aid package and security guarantees, Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, citing its sources.

- According to the report, four documents intended as the basis for a peace treaty will be presented. One concerns the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass.

- The newspaper states that, as compensation, the US side has proposed a document for an $800 billion financing program for Ukraine, to be managed under the direction of Larry Fink, head of the American investment company BlackRock.

- Another document covers security guarantees from the United States, with support from European countries.

Russian-US working group on economic issues

- A separate Russian-US working group on economic issues will also meet today in Abu Dhabi, alongside the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine talks. It will be led by Russian Special Presidential Representative Kirill Dmitriev and the US leader’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Ushakov said.