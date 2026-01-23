Bail for Timoshenko posted — NGO

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. A bail of $760,00 in the bribery case of Ukraine’s Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Timoshenko has been posted in full, the Ukrainian arm of Transparency International (a non-governmental organization designated in Russia as undesirable) said, citing the Ukrainian High Anti-Corruption Court.

Timoshenko has not yet announced the bail payment. Another court hearing on her case where she planned to appeal this measure of restraint will be held on January 26.

She is accused of attempting to bribe Verkhovna Rada (parliament) lawmakers.