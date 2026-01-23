Work toward resolving Ukraine conflict progresses — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Work toward resolving the Ukraine conflict has progressed, and it is important to implement the `Anchorage formula', Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, commenting on a remark from US President Donald Trump that the sides are inching closer to a peace deal.

"Work is ongoing. And work has progressed. It is very important to implement the formula that was agreed in Anchorage," Peskov explained.

The Russian presidential spokesman added that the idea was disclosed by his colleague, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Earlier on Friday, Ushakov shared that it was reiterated at the Kremlin talks with the American emissaries "that achieving a long-term solution should not be expected unless the territorial issue is resolved based on the formula that was agreed in Anchorage.".